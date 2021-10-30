Switching the Linux graphics stack from GLX to EGL

Hi there! This is a guest post from Robert Mader, who contributed enormous improvements to Firefox’s graphics stack on Linux.

TL;DR

In the upcoming Firefox 94 release we will enable the EGL backend for a big group of our Linux users. This will increase WebGL performance, reduce resource consumption and make our life as developers easier going forward.

Background

In order to use hardware accelerated APIs like OpenGL with windowing systems like X11 or Wayland there needs to be an interface bringing them together. For OpenGL on X11 most programs use GLX, while its successor, EGL, gets used on Wayland, Android and in the embedded space. While EGL has some major advantages compared to GLX and, in theory, can be used on X11 just as well, its adoption there has been very slow.

I can only speculate why exactly that is, but I think it comes down to the following reasons:

Games and similar applications barely benefit from the switch Applications and toolkits that would benefit from it often don’t enable hardware accelerated rendering on X11 in the first place. Likely because of the bad and complex driver situation in the past etc. Because of the slow adoption, X11 EGL implementations remained buggy and incomplete → back to 2.

What changed?

Firefox is an application that benefits heavily from hardware acceleration in many areas. However, until recently, software rendering remained the default. It was only this year that finally Webrender, Firefox’s new rendering engine, got enabled for most Linux users.

There is a very long list of developments that made this step easier and thus possible. To name a few:

OpenGL drivers got better Xorg DDX drivers got better (e.g. the “modesetting” driver becoming the standard for Intel) Composited desktops became more common Plugin support (Flash Player) was dropped from Firefox Webrender made hardware acceleration much more desirable compared the old OpenGL layers backend New technologies such as Wayland and DMABUF emerged

The last point was crucial for the topic of the post. When Martin Stránský implemented Wayland hardware acceleration support in Firefox, he could not reuse GLX code, but instead used the Android EGL one. From there, an interesting dynamic started.

Improving the EGL backend and sharing code

Step by step, a number of improvements were made to the EGL/Wayland backend which had effects on other platforms as well:

This is just a very small extraction of examples and maybe it gives you an idea of what I’m trying to say: more and more code gets shared between Wayland, X11/EGL and Android. This improves code quality, increases available time to spend on features and bugs, reduces the maintenance burden – you name it.

Making EGL the default

Over the last year, more and more user found out about the possibility to use EGL on X11 – likely because it’s a prerequisite for hardware video decoding. Lots of bugs got fixed in Firefox but also other components. Now we finally feel ready to let it ride the trains. As of Firefox 94, users using Mesa driver >= 21 will get it by default. Users of the proprietary Nvidia driver will need to wait a little bit longer as the currently released drivers lack an important extension. However, most likely we’ll be able to enable EGL on the 470 series onwards. DMABUF support (and thus better WebGL performance) requires GBM support and will be limited to the 495 series onwards.

Benefits for users

So what exactly can you expect, and why? Mainly:

Improved WebGL performance. Thanks to DMABUF zero-copy buffer sharing, WebGL can be done both sandboxed and without round-trip to system ram. WebGL is not only used in obvious places such as games, but also in more subtle ways, e.g. on Google Maps. Reduced power consumption. With partial damage we don’t need to redraw the whole window any more if only a small part of the content changed. Common examples here are small animations on websites or when loading tabs. Less bugs. EGL is more modern, much better suited for complex hardware accelerated desktop applications and used on more platforms, compared to GLX. Hardware video decoding by default is another crucial step closer – in fact for most users it should now be only one preference away (but beware, it still has a couple of bugs).

Special thanks

There is long list of people who have contributed to this step. To name a few: Martin Stránský, Andrew Osmond, Jamie Nicol, Grep V, Jan Ikenmeyer (Darkspirit), Michel Dänzer, the Firefox GFX-Team, the Mesa project and contributors, the Nvidia drivers team, the GTK team.

Finally: thanks a lot to all users who filed bugs and helped us fix them!

About the author

Hi, I’m Robert Mader, a free time FOSS contributor, mainly working on Firefox and Mutter/Gnome-Shell.