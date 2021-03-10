WebGPU progress

WebGPU is a new standard for graphics and computing on the Web. Our team is actively involved in the design and specification process, while developing an implementation in Gecko. We’ve made a lot of progress since the last public update in Mozilla Hacks blog, and we’d like to share!

WebGPU textured+lit cube in Firefox Nightly with WGSL shaders.

See full code in the fork.

API Tracing

Trouble-shooting graphics issues can be tough without proper tools. In WebRender, we have the capture infrastructure that allows us to save the state of the rendering pipeline at any given moment to disk, and replayed independently in a standalone environment. In WebGPU, we integrated something similar, called API tracing. Instead of slicing through the state at any given time, it records every command executed by WebGPU implementation from the start. The produced traces are ultimately portable, they can be replayed in a standalone environment on a different system. This infrastructure helps us breeze through the issues, fixing them quickly and not letting them stall the progress.

Rust Serialization

Gecko implementation of WebGPU has to talk in multiple languages: WebIDL, in which the specification is written, C++ – the main language of Gecko, IPDL – the description of inter-process communication (IPC), and Rust, in which wgpu library (the core of WebGPU) is implemented. This variety caused a lot of friction when updating the WebIDL API to latest, it was easy to introduce bugs, which were hard to find later. This architectural problem has been mostly solved by making our IPC rely on Rust serde+bincode. This allows Rust logic on the content process side to communicate with Rust logic on the GPU process side with minimal friction. It was made possible by the change to Rust structures to use Cow types aggressively, which are flexible and efficient, even though we don’t use the “write” part of the copy-on-write semantics.

API Coverage

The W3C group has agreed on the CPU data transfers API of writeBuffer/writeTexture, as well as the new asynchronous buffer mapping semantics with mappedAtCreation flag. We implemented these in Gecko, using a bit of shared memory.

The group introduced a new simplified way of creating pipelines, using implicit bind group layouts. We also implemented this in Gecko, while keeping some of the concerns on the table.

There were major rewrites of the render pipeline API and bind group layouts, both of which landed in Gecko before they became available in other browsers.

Some of the pieces of the API are still not implemented, such as queries and render bundles.

Validation

The API on the Web is required to be safe and portable, which is enforced by the validation logic. We’ve made a lot of progress in this area: wgpu now has a first-class concept of “error” objects, which is what normal objects become if their creation fails on the server side (the GPU process). We allow these error objects to be used by the content side, and at the same time it returns the errors to the GPU process C++ code, which routes them back to the content side. There, we are now properly triggering the “uncaptured error” events with actual error messages:

In a draw command, indexed:false indirect:false, caused by: vertex buffer 0 must be set GPUValidationError

What this means for us, as well as the brave experimental users, is better robustness and safety, less annoying panics/crashes, and less time wasted on investigating issues. The validation logic is not yet comprehensive, there is a lot yet to be done, but the basic infrastructure is mostly in place. We validate the creation of buffers, textures, bind group layouts, pipelines, and we validate the encoded commands, including the compute and render pass operations. We also validate the shader interface, and we validate the basic properties of the shader (e.g. the types making sense). We even implement the logic to check the uniformity requirements of the control flow, ahead of the specification, although it’s new and fragile at the moment.

Shading Language

WebGPU Shading Language, or WGSL for short, is a new secure shading language for the Web, targeting SPIR-V, HLSL, and MSL on the native platforms. It’s exceptionally hard to support right now because of how young it is. The screenshot above was rendered with WGSL shaders in Firefox Nightly, you can get a feel of it by looking at the code.

Our recent update carried basic support for WGSL, using Naga library. The main code path in Gecko right now involves the following stages:

When a shader module is created: Parsing WGSL with Naga and building an intermediate representation (IR). Validating and analyzing the IR (with Naga) for the usage of global handles (such as texture-sample pairs) and the uniformity of control flow. Producing a SPIR-V module by Naga.

When a pipeline is created: Naga reflection information of the entry points is validated against the pipeline and each other input/output requirements. The SPIR-V module is then passed down to gfx-hal, where the backends invoke SPIRV-Cross to generate the platform-specific shaders.



Next Steps

One of the areas of improvement here is related to SPIR-V. In the future, we don’t want to unconditionally route the shader translation through SPIR-V, and we don’t want to rely on SPIRV-Cross, which is currently a giant C++ dependency that is hard to secure. Instead, we want to generate the platform-specific shaders straight from Naga IR ourselves. This will drastically reduce the amount of code involved, cut down the dependencies, and make the shader generation faster and more robust, but it requires more work.

Another missing bit is shader sanitation. In order to allow shaders to execute safely on GPU, it’s not enough to enable the safety features of the underlying APIs. We also need to insert bound checks in the shader code, where we aren’t sure about resource bounds being respected. These changes will be very sensitive to performance of some of the heaviest GPU users, such as TFjs.

Most importantly, we need to start testing Gecko’s implementation on the conformance test suite (CTS) that is developed by WebGPU group. This would uncover most of the missing bits in the implementation, and will make it easier to avoid regressions in the near future. Hopefully, the API has stabilized enough today that we can all use the same tests.

Contributing

There is a large community around the Rust projects involved in our implementation. We welcome anyone to join the fun, and are willing to mentor them. Please hop into a relevant Matrix room to chat:

Gecko side (C++, JS) – #gfx-firefox:mozilla.org

Core implementation (Rust) – #wgpu:matrix.org

Shader translation (Rust) – #naga:matrix.org

API Specification – #WebGPU:matrix.org