WebRender newsletter #40

WebRender is a GPU based 2D rendering engine for web written in Rust, currently powering Mozilla’s research web browser Servo and on its way to becoming Firefox‘s rendering engine.

Notable WebRender and Gecko changes

Kats made improvements to the continuous integration on Mac.

Kvark fixed a crash.

Kvark added a way to dump the state of the frame builder for debugging.

kvark made transform flattening operate at preserve-3d context boundaries.

kvark enabled non-screen-space rasterization of plane-splits.

kvark fixed seams between image tiles.

Glenn fixed a bug with border-style: double where the border widths are exactly 1 pixel.

Glenn made some improvements to pixel snapping.

Glenn added some debugging infrastructure for pixel snapping.

Glenn tidied up some code and added a few optimizations.

Nical fixed a rendering bug with shadows and blurs causing them to flicker in some cases.

Nical simplified the code that manages the lifetime of image and blob image handles on the content process.

Nical added a test.

Sotaro enabled mochitest-chrome with WebRender in the CI.

Sotaro improved scrolling smoothness when using direct composition.

Sotaro fixed a window creation failure when using WebRender with Wayland.

Emilio improved background-clip: text invalidation.

Blocker bugs countdown

Only 0 P2 bugs and 4 P3 bugs left (two of which have fixes up for review)!

Enabling WebRender in Firefox Nightly

The best place to report bugs related to WebRender in Firefox is the Graphics :: WebRender component in bugzilla.

Note that it is possible to log in with a github account.