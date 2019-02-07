WebRender newsletter #39

Hi there! The project keeps making very good progress (only 7 blocker bugs left at the time of writing these words, some of which have fixes in review). This mean WebRender has a good chance of making it in Firefox 57 stable. I expect bugs and crash reports to spike as WebRender reaches a larger user population, which will keep us busy for a short while, and once things settle we’ll be able to go back to something we have been postponing for a while: polishing, adding new features and preparing WebRender for new platforms. Exciting!
I’d like to showcase a few projects that use WebRender in a future WebRender newsletter. If you maintain or know about one, please let us know in the comments section of this post.

Notable WebRender and Gecko changes

  • Jeff experimented with enabling WebRender for a few more configurations.
  • Kats enabled more WPT tests for windows-qr
  • Kvark fixed more perspective interpolation issues.
  • Kvark improved the way the resolution of transformed intermediate surfaces is computed and followed up with more improvements.
  • Kvark fixed some plane-splitting bugs.
  • Kvark prevented a crash with non-mappable clip rects.
  • Andrew fixed a pixel snapping issue.
  • srijs and Lee worked around yet another Mac GLSL compiler bug.
  • Lee fixed a performance regression related to animated blobs being invalidated too frequently.
  • Emilio fixed a clipping regression.
  • Glenn fixed a regression with tiled clip masks.
  • Glenn improved the performance of large blur radii by down-scaling more aggressively.
  • Glenn added more debugging infrastructure in wrench.
  • Sotaro enabled mochitest-chrome in WebRender.
  • Sotaro fixed an intermittent assertion.
  • Sotaro fixed a race condition between GPU process crashes and video playback.
  • Doug improved document splitting generalization and integration with APZ.

Blocker bugs countdown

The team keeps going through the remaining blockers (0 P2 bugs and 7 P3 bugs at the time of writing).

Enabling WebRender in Firefox Nightly

In about:config, set the pref “gfx.webrender.all” to true and restart the browser.

Reporting bugs

The best place to report bugs related to WebRender in Firefox is the Graphics :: WebRender component in bugzilla.
Note that it is possible to log in with a github account.

