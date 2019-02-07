WebRender newsletter #39

Hi there! The project keeps making very good progress (only 7 blocker bugs left at the time of writing these words, some of which have fixes in review). This mean WebRender has a good chance of making it in Firefox 57 stable. I expect bugs and crash reports to spike as WebRender reaches a larger user population, which will keep us busy for a short while, and once things settle we’ll be able to go back to something we have been postponing for a while: polishing, adding new features and preparing WebRender for new platforms. Exciting!

I’d like to showcase a few projects that use WebRender in a future WebRender newsletter. If you maintain or know about one, please let us know in the comments section of this post.

Notable WebRender and Gecko changes

Jeff experimented with enabling WebRender for a few more configurations.

Kats enabled more WPT tests for windows-qr

Kvark fixed more perspective interpolation issues.

Kvark improved the way the resolution of transformed intermediate surfaces is computed and followed up with more improvements.

Kvark fixed some plane-splitting bugs.

Kvark prevented a crash with non-mappable clip rects.

Andrew fixed a pixel snapping issue.

srijs and Lee worked around yet another Mac GLSL compiler bug.

Lee fixed a performance regression related to animated blobs being invalidated too frequently.

Emilio fixed a clipping regression.

Glenn fixed a regression with tiled clip masks.

Glenn improved the performance of large blur radii by down-scaling more aggressively.

Glenn added more debugging infrastructure in wrench.

Sotaro enabled mochitest-chrome in WebRender.

Sotaro fixed an intermittent assertion.

Sotaro fixed a race condition between GPU process crashes and video playback.

Doug improved document splitting generalization and integration with APZ.

Blocker bugs countdown

The team keeps going through the remaining blockers (0 P2 bugs and 7 P3 bugs at the time of writing).

Enabling WebRender in Firefox Nightly

In about:config, set the pref “gfx.webrender.all” to true and restart the browser.

Reporting bugs

The best place to report bugs related to WebRender in Firefox is the Graphics :: WebRender component in bugzilla.

Note that it is possible to log in with a github account.