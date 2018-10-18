WebRender newsletter #26

Here comes the 26th issue of WebRender’s newsletter. Let’s see what we have this week:

Notable WebRender and Gecko changes

  • Bobby reduced GPU memory usage on Windows by making it so ANGLE doesn’t allocate mipmaps for all textures.
  • Bobby further reduced GPU memory usage by sharing the depth buffer for all intermediate targets.
  • Andrew improved animated image frame recycling.
  • Andrew fixed a rendering bug.
  • Andrew fixed an issue that caused some configurations that should have WebRender enabled to disable it.
  • Emilio fixed a bug.
  • Emilio fixed another bug.
  • Glenn switched line decoration from being clip masks to cached primitives.
  • Glenn cached the current batch for opaque and alpha batch lists during batching.
  • Glenn moved the generation of border segments from frame building to scene building.
  • Glenn improved the detection of opaque border segments (moving primitives to the opaque pass improves performance).
  • Sotaro fixed a flickering issue a startup on Windows.
  • Sotaro fixed a frame scheduling issue.

Ongoing work

  • Doug is making progress on document splitting. This will allow us to render the UI and the web content independently.
  • Kats and Markus are looking into standing up WebRender in GeckoView (Android). It’s not quite usable yet but early performance profiles are very encouraging.
  • Nical is auditing WebRender’s resistance to timing attacks.
  • Matt is investigating SVG performance.
  • Bobby is looking into further reducing GPU memory usage by improving the texture cache heuristics.
  • Gankro is making progress on blob image re-coordination.

Enabling WebRender in Firefox Nightly

  • In about:config set “gfx.webrender.all” to true,
  • restart Firefox.

