WebRender newsletter #26

Here comes the 26th issue of WebRender’s newsletter. Let’s see what we have this week:
Notable WebRender and Gecko changes
- Bobby reduced GPU memory usage on Windows by making it so ANGLE doesn’t allocate mipmaps for all textures.
- Bobby further reduced GPU memory usage by sharing the depth buffer for all intermediate targets.
- Andrew improved animated image frame recycling.
- Andrew fixed a rendering bug.
- Andrew fixed an issue that caused some configurations that should have WebRender enabled to disable it.
- Emilio fixed a bug.
- Emilio fixed another bug.
- Glenn switched line decoration from being clip masks to cached primitives.
- Glenn cached the current batch for opaque and alpha batch lists during batching.
- Glenn moved the generation of border segments from frame building to scene building.
- Glenn improved the detection of opaque border segments (moving primitives to the opaque pass improves performance).
- Sotaro fixed a flickering issue a startup on Windows.
- Sotaro fixed a frame scheduling issue.
Ongoing work
- Doug is making progress on document splitting. This will allow us to render the UI and the web content independently.
- Kats and Markus are looking into standing up WebRender in GeckoView (Android). It’s not quite usable yet but early performance profiles are very encouraging.
- Nical is auditing WebRender’s resistance to timing attacks.
- Matt is investigating SVG performance.
- Bobby is looking into further reducing GPU memory usage by improving the texture cache heuristics.
- Gankro is making progress on blob image re-coordination.
Enabling WebRender in Firefox Nightly
- In about:config set “gfx.webrender.all” to true,
- restart Firefox.