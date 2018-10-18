WebRender newsletter #26

Here comes the 26th issue of WebRender’s newsletter. Let’s see what we have this week:

Notable WebRender and Gecko changes

Bobby reduced GPU memory usage on Windows by making it so ANGLE doesn’t allocate mipmaps for all textures.

Bobby further reduced GPU memory usage by sharing the depth buffer for all intermediate targets.

Andrew improved animated image frame recycling.

Andrew fixed a rendering bug.

Andrew fixed an issue that caused some configurations that should have WebRender enabled to disable it.

Emilio fixed a bug.

Emilio fixed another bug.

Glenn switched line decoration from being clip masks to cached primitives.

Glenn cached the current batch for opaque and alpha batch lists during batching.

Glenn moved the generation of border segments from frame building to scene building.

Glenn improved the detection of opaque border segments (moving primitives to the opaque pass improves performance).

Sotaro fixed a flickering issue a startup on Windows.

Sotaro fixed a frame scheduling issue.

Ongoing work

Doug is making progress on document splitting. This will allow us to render the UI and the web content independently.

Kats and Markus are looking into standing up WebRender in GeckoView (Android). It’s not quite usable yet but early performance profiles are very encouraging.

Nical is auditing WebRender’s resistance to timing attacks.

Matt is investigating SVG performance.

Bobby is looking into further reducing GPU memory usage by improving the texture cache heuristics.

Gankro is making progress on blob image re-coordination.

Enabling WebRender in Firefox Nightly

In about:config set “gfx.webrender.all” to true,

restart Firefox.