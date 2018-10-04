WebRender newsletter 24

Hi there, this your twenty fourth WebRender newsletter. A lot of work in progress this week, so the change list is pretty short. To compensate I added a list of noteworthy ongoing work which hasn’t landed yet is but will probably land soon and gives a rough idea of what’s keeping us busy.
Without further ado,
Notable WebRender and Gecko changes
- Bobby improved WebRender’s code documentation.
- Jeff fixed a crash.
- Kats fixed a bug that was causing issues with parallax scrolling type of effects.
- Kats improved the CI infrastructure for WebRender.
- Gankro cleaned up some of the blob image rendering code.
- Andrew improved the memory recycling logic for shared images.
- Glenn fixed a crash.
- Glenn fixed a bug causing content to leak out of the their iframes.
- Glenn improved the performance of building clip chains.
- Glenn made progress (1, 2 towards an upcoming picture caching infrastructure.
- Nical fixed various source of UI freezes.
- Nical fixed a crash with large shadow radii.
- Sotaro fixed an issue related to moving tabs between windows.
- Sotaro removed a synchronous operation that sometimes blocked the compositor for a long time.
Ongoing work
- Bobby is working on reducing WebRender’s memory usage.
- Kvark is working on taming the infamous backface-visibility property.
- Matt and Dan are almost done with big startup time improvements related to the time we spent compiling shaders.
- Gankro and Jeff are working on blob image rasterization performance.
- Andrew has some more shared image recycling changes in the work.
- Sotaro is reducing the amount of extra work we do for some types of async animations.
- Chris is fixing some rendering correctness bugs.
- Glenn is working on the picture caching infrastructure (this one is a bit longer term than the rest of this list but we expect it will bring a lot of improvements on some difficult cases).