WebRender newsletter 24

wr-newsletter 1 Minute

Hi there, this your twenty fourth WebRender newsletter. A lot of work in progress this week, so the change list is pretty short. To compensate I added a list of noteworthy ongoing work which hasn’t landed yet is but will probably land soon and gives a rough idea of what’s keeping us busy.

Without further ado,

Notable WebRender and Gecko changes

  • Bobby improved WebRender’s code documentation.
  • Jeff fixed a crash.
  • Kats fixed a bug that was causing issues with parallax scrolling type of effects.
  • Kats improved the CI infrastructure for WebRender.
  • Gankro cleaned up some of the blob image rendering code.
  • Andrew improved the memory recycling logic for shared images.
  • Glenn fixed a crash.
  • Glenn fixed a bug causing content to leak out of the their iframes.
  • Glenn improved the performance of building clip chains.
  • Glenn made progress (1, 2 towards an upcoming picture caching infrastructure.
  • Nical fixed various source of UI freezes.
  • Nical fixed a crash with large shadow radii.
  • Sotaro fixed an issue related to moving tabs between windows.
  • Sotaro removed a synchronous operation that sometimes blocked the compositor for a long time.

Ongoing work

  • Bobby is working on reducing WebRender’s memory usage.
  • Kvark is working on taming the infamous backface-visibility property.
  • Matt and Dan are almost done with big startup time improvements related to the time we spent compiling shaders.
  • Gankro and Jeff are working on blob image rasterization performance.
  • Andrew has some more shared image recycling changes in the work.
  • Sotaro is reducing the amount of extra work we do for some types of async animations.
  • Chris is fixing some rendering correctness bugs.
  • Glenn is working on the picture caching infrastructure (this one is a bit longer term than the rest of this list but we expect it will bring a lot of improvements on some difficult cases).

Published by Nical

Published

