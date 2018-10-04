WebRender newsletter 24

Hi there, this your twenty fourth WebRender newsletter. A lot of work in progress this week, so the change list is pretty short. To compensate I added a list of noteworthy ongoing work which hasn’t landed yet is but will probably land soon and gives a rough idea of what’s keeping us busy.

Without further ado,

Notable WebRender and Gecko changes

Bobby improved WebRender’s code documentation.

Jeff fixed a crash.

Kats fixed a bug that was causing issues with parallax scrolling type of effects.

Kats improved the CI infrastructure for WebRender.

Gankro cleaned up some of the blob image rendering code.

Andrew improved the memory recycling logic for shared images.

Glenn fixed a crash.

Glenn fixed a bug causing content to leak out of the their iframes.

Glenn improved the performance of building clip chains.

Glenn made progress (1, 2 towards an upcoming picture caching infrastructure.

Nical fixed various source of UI freezes.

Nical fixed a crash with large shadow radii.

Sotaro fixed an issue related to moving tabs between windows.

Sotaro removed a synchronous operation that sometimes blocked the compositor for a long time.

Ongoing work

Bobby is working on reducing WebRender’s memory usage.

Kvark is working on taming the infamous backface-visibility property.

Matt and Dan are almost done with big startup time improvements related to the time we spent compiling shaders.

Gankro and Jeff are working on blob image rasterization performance.

Andrew has some more shared image recycling changes in the work.

Sotaro is reducing the amount of extra work we do for some types of async animations.

Chris is fixing some rendering correctness bugs.

Glenn is working on the picture caching infrastructure (this one is a bit longer term than the rest of this list but we expect it will bring a lot of improvements on some difficult cases).