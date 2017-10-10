WebRender newsletter #7

We are making steady progress on WebRender and its Gecko integration. This newsletter doesn’t show much of the higher level work happening in the background, so I’ll drop a few notes about them here:
I have been working for a while on getting the architecture in place to respect frame consistency which is a rule that in a nutshell says “Two changes happening in the page within the same turn of the JS event loop (say, move a DOM element and paint into a canvas), should be visible in the same frame”. The infrastructure for this is now mostly in place and there is some work remaining to make sure that changes that belong to a given transaction are effectively added to the transaction rather than sent to the renderer with a asynchronous channels.
There is also an ongoing investigation about how to reduce the overhead of serializing and deserializing very large display lists. In the process this investigation bugs were filed in WebRender, Gecko, Serde, rustc, all the way to llvm itself. Lots of fun.
On WebRender’s side we are looking into asynchronously building scenes so that the smoothness of scrolling and animations are never impacted by it, and investigating new optimizations to move more primitives to the opaque pass and more aggressively take advantage of z-culling.
Notable WebRender changes
- Jeff improved the performance of display lists serialization and deserialization in #1799 and #1830 (hasn’t landed in Gecko yet).
- Markus worked around yet another driver bug on Mac.
- Nical improved the quality of the border corner antialiasing.
Notable Gecko changes
- WebRender display list creation speedups:
- WebRender UserData property lookup optimized.
- We preallocate the buffer used for display list building.
- Avoid a completely unnecessary copy of the display list.
- Gankro Removed text layers and the client side glyph cache (hasn’t landed in Gecko yet).
- Jeff removed largely unneeded call to nsDisplayBackgroundColor::GetLayerState.
- The old layer-full code is gone.
- We support doing empty transactions properly.
- Gankro prevented zero-width space characters to cause the fallback rendering path.
3 thoughts on “WebRender newsletter #7”
Thanks for these newsletters!
Is there any way for community testing to help out, at this stage? I’ve been throwing webrender enabled Nightly at a few things on a near daily basis and have noticed some pretty serious canvas related regressions, but my assumption has been that Gecko/Webrender isn’t in a state where that is meaningful yet.
Thank you for these newsletters.
I understand that webrender is a work in progress and I’m not complaining but… this reply is the issues I’m having with webrender. On 10/6/2017 issue started… I can’t use Youtube with any of the setting in this from the newsletter 5 because… One When I watch a video I can’t change the settings by opening the pinwheel because… the pinwheel does not open when clicked on, Two my tabs are hidden and they only temporally show up when… I stay clicked on the video progress bar but. once I leave the progress bar there hidden. Three when there is Youtube chat next to a live video it is covered over with a white cover and can’t see a thing… just like how I can’t see a thing when try to use Firefox add-ons that have drop down menus like the Disconnect add-on I use. And webrender still uses a lot of ram. So all of my issues the I have with Firefox Nightly 58 64 bit are because I use webrender settings from the newsletter#5. And I have a hp laptop with Windows 10 creators update on it. Thank you
wait till it rides the trains on Nightly.
Let the devs first work out the stuff until we have something usable. By then the basic video bugs on Youtube and other sites will be gone.