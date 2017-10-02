WebRender newsletter #6

wr-newsletter 1 Minute

Hi there, the 6th newsletter has arrived. Without further ado:

Notable WebRender changes

  • Glenn fixed rounded clips on rotated rectangles.
  • Glenn reduced the GPU allocations for intermediate render targets.
  • Glenn added color emoji support on mac.
  • Glenn fixed some of the filters to work with pre-multiplied alpha.

Notable Gecko changes

  • Kats, Ethan, Morris and Peter made Layers-free the default now.
  • Continuous repainting has been solved. This previously caused WebRender to get into a mode where it was always repainting which would ruin battery life.
  • Kats enabled rendering background-image with WebRender by default.
  • Michael converted nsDisplaySolidColorRegion to WebRender display items.
  • Nical improved the allocation of video frames (improves memory usage and reduce the CPU time spent re-building scenes in WebRender).
  • Morris landed support for the backface-visibilty property.

Published by Nical

