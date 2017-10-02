WebRender newsletter #6

Hi there, the 6th newsletter has arrived. Without further ado:

Notable WebRender changes

Glenn fixed rounded clips on rotated rectangles.

Glenn reduced the GPU allocations for intermediate render targets.

Glenn added color emoji support on mac.

Glenn fixed some of the filters to work with pre-multiplied alpha.

Notable Gecko changes

Kats, Ethan, Morris and Peter made Layers-free the default now.

Continuous repainting has been solved. This previously caused WebRender to get into a mode where it was always repainting which would ruin battery life.

Kats enabled rendering background-image with WebRender by default.

Michael converted nsDisplaySolidColorRegion to WebRender display items.

Nical improved the allocation of video frames (improves memory usage and reduce the CPU time spent re-building scenes in WebRender).

Morris landed support for the backface-visibilty property.