WebRender newsletter #6

Hi there, the 6th newsletter has arrived. Without further ado:
Notable WebRender changes
- Glenn fixed rounded clips on rotated rectangles.
- Glenn reduced the GPU allocations for intermediate render targets.
- Glenn added color emoji support on mac.
- Glenn fixed some of the filters to work with pre-multiplied alpha.
Notable Gecko changes
- Kats, Ethan, Morris and Peter made Layers-free the default now.
- Continuous repainting has been solved. This previously caused WebRender to get into a mode where it was always repainting which would ruin battery life.
- Kats enabled rendering background-image with WebRender by default.
- Michael converted nsDisplaySolidColorRegion to WebRender display items.
- Nical improved the allocation of video frames (improves memory usage and reduce the CPU time spent re-building scenes in WebRender).
- Morris landed support for the backface-visibilty property.